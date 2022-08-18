Safemars Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.93 Million (SAFEMARS)

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Safemars coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Safemars has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Safemars has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $10,670.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00724533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Safemars
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
