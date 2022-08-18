Samuel C. Blackman Sells 941 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 941 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $22,875.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,586,906.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 820,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.70.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
