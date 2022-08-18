San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 350 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $8,561,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Onto Innovation by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

