San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP increased its holdings in Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 103,390 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 103,390 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 268,602 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

