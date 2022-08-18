San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

