San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

