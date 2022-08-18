San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 92 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zscaler by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.