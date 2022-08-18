Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,422,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,513,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 395,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.