Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €42.69 ($43.56) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.16. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

