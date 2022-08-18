Sarytogan Graphite Limited (ASX:SGA) Insider Brendan Borg Purchases 150,000 Shares

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (ASX:SGA – Get Rating) insider Brendan Borg bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,050.00 ($46,888.11).
Sarytogan Graphite Price Performance
About Sarytogan Graphite
Sarytogan Graphite Limited engages in the exploration of graphite properties. It holds rights to acquire 100% interests in the Sarytogan graphite project located in the Karaganda region of Central Kazakhstan. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.
