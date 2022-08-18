Sasha Quinton Sells 7,204 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sasha Quinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 130,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

