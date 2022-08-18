SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,633,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.33 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.