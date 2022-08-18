SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

