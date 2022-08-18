Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25). Approximately 549,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 918,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60 ($0.25).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £178.89 million and a PE ratio of 164.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a current ratio of 15.09.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

