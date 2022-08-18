Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.51% of Schrödinger worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Schrödinger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.