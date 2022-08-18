Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,282 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,706. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

