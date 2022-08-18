Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

