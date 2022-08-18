Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lowered by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244,504 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $56.55. 9,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,042. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

