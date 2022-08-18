Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 268,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.17. 6,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,522. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

