Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,504,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.37 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

