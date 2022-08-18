SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
SEA Stock Down 6.4 %
NYSE SE opened at $72.49 on Thursday. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49.
A number of research firms have commented on SE. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
