SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEA Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE SE opened at $72.49 on Thursday. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,270 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SEA by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,629 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

