SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SEA has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in SEA by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,262 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,629 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SEA

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

