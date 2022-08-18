SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.