SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.15% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
SEA Stock Down 6.4 %
SE opened at $72.49 on Thursday. SEA has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
