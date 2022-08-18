SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.15% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEA Stock Down 6.4 %

SE opened at $72.49 on Thursday. SEA has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SEA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,270 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SEA by 15.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,629 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

