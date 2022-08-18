Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $724,115.88 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SGEN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.79. 777,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Seagen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

