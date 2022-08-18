Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 23rd

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $5,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

