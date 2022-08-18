Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $7.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

