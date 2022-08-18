Searle & CO. Buys New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

