Searle & CO. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Searle & CO. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.8% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $266.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

