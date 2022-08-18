Searle & CO. Makes New $429,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.