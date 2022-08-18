Searle & CO. Sells 400 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.03 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

