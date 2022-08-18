Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $11,005,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $590.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,129. The company has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,577 shares of company stock worth $49,778,570 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

