Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $12.67 Million Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,859 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health comprises about 2.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Evolent Health worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 965,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 247,386 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

