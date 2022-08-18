Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 27,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

