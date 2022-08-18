Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Invests $16.19 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,186,000. HealthEquity accounts for about 2.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of HealthEquity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,757,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 1,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $73.29.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

