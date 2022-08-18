Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. 85,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

