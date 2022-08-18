Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,180 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Convey Health Solutions worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $51,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNVY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,168. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNVY shares. Guggenheim downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

