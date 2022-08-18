Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 328,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $8,757,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after buying an additional 597,376 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 5.4 %

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,826,169.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 30,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $465,304.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,356,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,237. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 126,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,240. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

