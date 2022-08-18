Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,750 Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,750 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Exscientia worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 1,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. Exscientia plc has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.