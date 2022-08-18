Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 94,854 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,854 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Certara by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 3,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,696,893 shares of company stock worth $136,219,800. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

