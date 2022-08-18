Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 94,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 263.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 1,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,249. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,607,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

