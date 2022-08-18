Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.13 and traded as low as C$6.05. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 306,010 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SES. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.12.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,880.72.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.