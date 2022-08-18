Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 254,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,195,090 shares.The stock last traded at $53.11 and had previously closed at $52.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

