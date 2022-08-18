ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,112 shares of company stock worth $28,534,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWAV opened at $283.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.08 and its 200-day moving average is $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 194.15 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $301.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.