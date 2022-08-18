Short Interest in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Drops By 7.8%

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

