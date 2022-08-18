Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declines By 8.5%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Clipper Realty Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

About Clipper Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

