Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Declines By 8.5%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Clipper Realty Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.48%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
