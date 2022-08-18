Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Drops By 8.1%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Green Dot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Green Dot has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.