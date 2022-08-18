Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Drops By 8.1%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.
In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GDOT opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Green Dot has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.95.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
