Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Drops By 11.1%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at $60,669,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 678,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

