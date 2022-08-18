Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Decreases By 11.5%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 361,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GASS. Maxim Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of StealthGas stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 160,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,883. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.82.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

