SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 5,463 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,463 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $94,455.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,557.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $589.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.35.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

